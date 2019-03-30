Light rain expected today

The temperature today will be in the range of 17˚C-30ºC in Sharjah.

Mohamed Alaa, Staff Reporter /WAM

ABU DHABI: The weather today is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, particularly over the coasts and islands westwards and some northern areas with the probability of some light rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).



The wind speed will be moderate northeasterly to southeasterly, becoming fresh at times in the day, especially with clouds activity, blowing sandstorms over exposed areas, at a speed of 20–30km/h, reaching 45km/h over the sea.



The sea is expected to go from moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough during the evening and night in Oman Sea, the NCM added.



It has been further indicated that that the temperature on Saturday will be in the range of 17˚C-32ºC in Abu Dhabi, 19˚C-21ºC in Dubai, 17˚C-30 ºC in Sharjah, 20˚C-29 ºC in Ajman, 16˚C-28 ºC in Umm Al Quwain, 17˚C-28 ºC in Ras Al Khaimah, 19˚C-27 ºC in Fujairah and 17˚C-35 ºC in Al Ain.



The NCM pointed out that the general weather conditions during the past seven days in the country was volatile. It witnessed scattered rains in the morning and evening times, caused by troughs and the extensions of atmospheric depressions from north of Turkey to Spain and Mauritania, where large waves of clouds were pushed from the Mediterranean passing by North Africa, the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Those clouds evolved in central Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to surface depressions with upper depressions, the NCM added.



The Centre also said that it had carried out 29 cloud seeding operations during the period from 21 to 28 March, noting that the highest level of rain in the country during that period reached 27.8 mm in Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain, 20 mm in Jumeirah, Dubai, 16 mm in Ras Ghnnasa, Abu Dhabi- Dubai Road, and 15.2 mm in Khatm Al-Shakla, Dubai. Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi recorded 11.2 mm and Abu Dhabi Corniche 3.9 mm.



